Boston Scientific Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BSX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.26, changing hands as low as $37.18 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $24.10 per share, with $46.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.24. The BSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
