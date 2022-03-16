Boston Scientific Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BSX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.12, changing hands as high as $43.86 per share. Boston Scientific Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BSX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BSX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.13 per share, with $46.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.95. The BSX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
