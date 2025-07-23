Boston Scientific Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) provided its earnings, adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance third quarter, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.

For the third quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.44 to $0.46 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.72 per share on net sales growth of about 17 to 19 percent, with organic net sales growth of 12 to 14 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue growth of 15.3 percent to $4.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.89 to $1.93 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.95 to $2.99 per share on net sales growth of about 18 to 19 percent, with organic net sales growth of 14 to 15 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $1.86 to $1.93 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $2.87 to $2.94 per share on net sales growth of about 15 to 17 percent, with organic net sales growth of 12 to 14 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $2.92 per share on revenue growth of 16.28 percent to $19.47 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.