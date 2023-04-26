Boston Scientific Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS, Sales Growth Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.93 to $1.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $1.96 per share on net sales growth of about 8.5 to 10.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of 8 to 10 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.11 to $1.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.86 to $1.93 per share on net sales growth of about 5 to 7 percent, with organic net sales growth of about 6 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue growth of 6.8 percent to $13.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.23 to $0.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share on net sales growth of about 6.5 to 8.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of about 7 to 9 percent.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue growth of 6.0 percent to $3.44 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.