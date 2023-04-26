News & Insights

Markets
BSX

Boston Scientific Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS, Sales Growth Outlook - Update

April 26, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) raised its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.93 to $1.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90 to $1.96 per share on net sales growth of about 8.5 to 10.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of 8 to 10 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $1.11 to $1.21 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.86 to $1.93 per share on net sales growth of about 5 to 7 percent, with organic net sales growth of about 6 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.91 per share on revenue growth of 6.8 percent to $13.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.23 to $0.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share on net sales growth of about 6.5 to 8.5 percent, with organic net sales growth of about 7 to 9 percent.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.48 per share on revenue growth of 6.0 percent to $3.44 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.