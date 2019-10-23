Markets
Boston Scientific Boosts FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2019 and also provided outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $0.72 to $0.75 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.55 to $1.58 per share on revenue growth in a range of about 9 to 9.5 percent and organic revenue growth of about 7.5 percent.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.94 to $0.98 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $1.54 to $1.58 per share on revenue growth in the range of about 7 to 8 percent and organic revenue growth in a range of 7 to 8 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.56 per share on revenue growth of 8.9 percent to $10.70 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company estimates earnings in a range of $0.22 to $0.25 per share and adjusted earnings, excluding certain charges (credits), in a range of $0.42 to $0.45 per share. It anticipates revenue growth of about 13 to 15 percent and organic revenue growth of about 8 to 9 percent.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.44 per share on revenue growth of 10.6 percent to $2.91 billion for the quarter.

