Boston Scientific (BIT:1BSX) Price Target Decreased by 15.37% to 91.33

The average one-year price target for Boston Scientific (BIT:1BSX) has been revised to €91.33 / share. This is a decrease of 15.37% from the prior estimate of €107.92 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €71.46 to a high of €110.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.06% from the latest reported closing price of €63.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,578 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Scientific. This is an decrease of 322 owner(s) or 11.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BSX is 0.46%, an increase of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 1,469,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,576K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,630K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BSX by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,994K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,952K shares , representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BSX by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,384K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,691K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BSX by 50.12% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 31,096K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,102K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BSX by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,152K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,649K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BSX by 0.93% over the last quarter.

