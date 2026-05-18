Boston Scientific Bets on Growth Through Strategic M&A Deals

Boston Scientific BSX continues to prioritize strategic tuck-in M&A as its primary capital allocation focus, supporting entry into adjacencies, expanding technology platforms and enhancing long-term competitive positioning.

In April 2026, Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Valencia Technologies Corporation, strengthening its Urology portfolio with innovative solutions for bladder dysfunction. Valencia Technologies’ eCoin System is an implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence. The addition of the eCoin system to the Boston Scientific portfolio will enable the company to expand into ITNS, a high-growth adjacent market for its Urology business.

Boston Scientific also closed the acquisition of Nalu Medical, adding a differentiated peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) platform to its Pain franchise within Neuromodulation.

In January 2026, Boston Scientific entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Penumbra in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the latter at $374 per share. Penumbra develops advanced medical devices for vascular and neurovascular procedures, such as Lightning Bolt and Lightning Flash computer-assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) systems. This acquisition offers Boston Scientific an opportunity to enter new, fast-growing segments within the vascular space. The transaction is expected to be completed in 2026, subject to receipt of Penumbra's stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Peer Update

In March 2026, Abbott Laboratories ABT completed the acquisition of Exact Sciences, establishing Abbott as a leader in the fast-growing cancer screening and diagnostics segments and enabling the company to serve millions of additional people. Following the completion of the acquisition, Exact Sciences became a wholly owned subsidiary of Abbott.

Post-acquisition, Abbott now offers a comprehensive suite of products, including the Cologuard test, a market-leading noninvasive colorectal cancer screening option; Oncotype DX, which informs personalized treatment decisions for patients with early-stage breast cancer; Oncodetect, a tumor-informed molecular residual disease (MRD) test designed to help identify cancer recurrence and guide follow-up care; and Cancerguard, a multi-cancer early detection blood test.

Medtronic plc MDT continues to prioritize high-growth merger and acquisition opportunities to complement its core businesses and deliver sustained value for its physician and hospital partners.

In April 2026, Medtronic completed the acquisition of CathWorks, a privately held medical device company, to strengthen its interventional cardiology portfolio. The acquisition follows a 2022 strategic partnership with a co-promotion agreement for the CathWorks FFRangio System. The acquisition is valued at $585 million with potential undisclosed earn-out payments post-acquisition.

BSX Stock Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific have lost 50.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 33.1%. The S&P 500 composite has grown 29% in the same period.

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Boston Scientific’s Valuation

From a valuation standpoint, BSX trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 3.50X, above the industry median of 3.03X.

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BSX Stock Consensus Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX’s 2026 earnings has moved south 2% over the past 30 days.

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BSX stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.