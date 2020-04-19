Boston Scientific Begins Selling Low-Cost Ventilator Alternative

Addressing an urgent need arising from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus outbreak and the COVID-19 disease that can result from it, Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) is manufacturing a new, relatively inexpensive "ventilator alternative." This product, which is to be branded under the name Coventor, received Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization approval last Thursday.

The device can serve as a backup ventilator for patients with significant respiratory difficulties, in situations where a standard ventilator is unavailable or impractical. It is much smaller, and its construction is simpler, than standard ventilators. Roughly the size of a cereal box, it utilizes a mechanical arm that compresses a ventilation bag to deliver air into a patient.

Image source: Getty Images.

Boston Scientific told MedTech Dive that it will manufacture 3,000 Coventors initially, with the possibility of scaling this number higher in the likely case that demand proves strong. The company will sell Coventor at cost, with a price point under $1,000. By comparison, standard ventilators can cost in excess of $20,000 apiece.

A great many countries, such as the U.S., lack enough standard ventilators in their healthcare systems to cope with the sharp increase of advanced-stage COVID-19 patients. Such individuals frequently suffer from severe respiratory problems.

The Coventor technology was developed by researchers and an alumnus at the University of Minnesota. The university said the device's specifications will be made open-source, which will allow other manufacturers to produce it.

"Our hope is that the Coventor will be useful in those clinical settings where traditional ventilators are not available," the University quoted Stephen Richardson, one of the device's designers, as saying.

On Friday, Boston Scientific stock rose by just over 8%, well ahead of the gains of the broader equities market.

10 stocks we like better than Boston Scientific

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Boston Scientific wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.