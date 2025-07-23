Boston Scientific Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises 2025 View, Stock Up

Boston Scientific Corporation BSX posted second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 75 cents, up 20.9% from the year-ago figure. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and also exceeded the company’s adjusted earnings per share guidance range of 71-73 cents per share.

The quarter’s adjustments included certain amortization expenses, goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges and acquisition/divestitures-related net charges, among others. Reported EPS for the second quarter was 53 cents, reflecting a 141% jump from the year-ago quarter’s 22 cents.

Q2 Revenue Details of BSX

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $5.06 billion, up 22.8% year over year on a reported basis and 21.6% on an operational basis (at a constant exchange rate or CER). Organic growth, adjusted for foreign currency fluctuations and certain recent acquisitions and divestments, was 17.4%.

The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. and exceeded the company’s Q2 revenue forecast of 17%-19%.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of BSX climbed 1.6% in pre-market trading today.

BSX’s Q2 Revenues by Regions

In the second quarter, revenues rose 30.7% in the United States on a reported basis (same operationally).

Reported revenues rose 6.8% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region (up 1.8% operationally) and 18% in the Asia Pacific zone (up 15.4% operationally).

Reported revenues increased 4% in Latin America and Canada (up 8.9% operationally). Reported revenue growth in emerging markets was 11.6% (up 12.1% operationally).

Breaking Down BSX’s Q2 Revenues by Segments

Boston Scientific recently reorganized its operational structure and aggregated its core businesses into two reportable segments — MedSurg and Cardiovascular. Both these generate revenues from the sale of Medical Devices.

MedSurg

MedSurg revenues in the second quarter were $1.72 billion, up 15.7% year over year on a reported basis (up 7% organically).

Within this, the Endoscopy unit generated revenues of $737 million, up 7.8% organically.

Urology revenues were $679 million, reflecting organic growth of 6.3%.

The Neuromodulation business reported $303 million in revenues, highlighting a 6.6% rise organically year over year.

Cardiovascular

The company generates maximum revenues from this segment. Revenues in the second quarter came in at $3.35 billion, up 26.8% (reported) and 23.2% (organic) year over year.

Within this, Cardiology business sales totaled $2.65 billion (up 27.9% year over year organically) in the second quarter.

The Peripheral Interventions unit generated $698 million in sales, up 7%.

BSX’s Margin Performance in Q2

The gross margin in the second quarter contracted 152 basis points (bps) year over year to 67.7%. There was a 28.9% rise in the cost of products sold to $1.63 billion in the reported quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 18.7% to $1.72 billion. Research and development expenses rose 37.3% to $526 million. Royalty expenses of $14 million increased 55.6% year over year. The adjusted operating margin contracted 148 bps to 23.1% in the reported quarter.

BSX Updates 2025 Outlook, Shares Q3 View

For 2025, Boston Scientific now anticipates net sales to grow approximately 18-19% (compared with the earlier guidance of 15-17%) on a reported basis and 14-15% on an organic basis (earlier 12-14%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $19.50 billion, indicating a 16.4% rise from the 2024 reported figure.

Full-year adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $2.95-$2.99 (previously $2.87-$2.94). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $2.91.

For the third quarter of 2025, revenue growth is projected in the range of approximately 17-19% on a reported basis (up 12-14% organically). Adjusted earnings are expected in the range of 70-72 cents per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at 70 cents per share and $4.85 billion, respectively.

Our View on BSX Stock

Boston Scientific ended the second quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both revenues and earnings beating the respective estimates. The performance reflected the strength of the company’s product portfolio and the effectiveness of its highly engaged global team. Additionally, the raised sales and EPS guidance for the full year instill optimism. However, contraction of both margins in the quarter is concerning.

Boston Scientific achieved several milestones across its portfolio in the second quarter. It gained FDA approval to expand the labeling of its FARAPULSE PFA System for treating drug-refractory, symptomatic persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) and began enrollment in the ReMATCH IDE trial to evaluate its FARAWAVE and FARAPOINT PFA catheters in patients with recurrent persistent AF.

In Europe, the company secured CE Mark for the WATCHMAN FLX Pro device, designed to improve healing, visualization and anatomical fit. Boston Scientific also completed the acquisitions of Intera Oncology and SoniVie, strengthening its presence in liver cancer and hypertension treatment technologies.

BSX’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Boston Scientific currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Cencora COR, Veeva Systems VEEV and Resmed RMD.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $4.42, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $75.45 billion beat the consensus mark by 0.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

COR has a historical average earnings growth rate of 13.8% compared with the industry’s 1% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 6%.

Veeva Systems, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $759 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3%.

VEEV has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 23.3% compared with the industry’s 17.9% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10%.

Resmed, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.30, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. Revenues of $1.29 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

RMD has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 14% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%.

