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BSX

Boston Scientific Achieves #10 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Monolithic Power Systems

April 14, 2026 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) has taken over the #10 spot from Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Boston Scientific Corp. versus Monolithic Power Systems Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BSX plotted in blue; MPWR plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BSX vs. MPWR:

BSX,MPWR Relative Performance Chart

BSX is currently trading up about 1.6%, while MPWR is off about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

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Also see:
 Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
 CCVI Options Chain
 Cheap Technology Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
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Stocks mentioned

BSX
MPWR

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