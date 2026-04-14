Boston Scientific Achieves #10 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Monolithic Power Systems

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) has taken over the #10 spot from Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Boston Scientific Corp. versus Monolithic Power Systems Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BSX plotted in blue; MPWR plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BSX vs. MPWR:

BSX is currently trading up about 1.6%, while MPWR is off about 0.8% midday Tuesday.

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