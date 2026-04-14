Boston Scientific Achieves #10 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Monolithic Power Systems

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Boston Scientific Corp. (Symbol: BSX) has taken over the #10 spot from Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR), according to ETF Channel
. Below is a chart of Boston Scientific Corp. versus Monolithic Power Systems Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (BSX plotted in blue; MPWR plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of BSX vs. MPWR:
BSX is currently trading up about 1.6%, while MPWR is off about 0.8% midday Tuesday.
Favorites »
Also see:
Cheap Blue Chip Stocks
CCVI Options Chain
Cheap Technology Shares
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.