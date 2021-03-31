US Markets

Boston Red Sox owner valued at $7.35 bln on investment from LeBron James and RedBird

Dania Nadeem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/USA Today Sports

Private investment company RedBird Capital and Basketball star LeBron James have invested in Fenway Sports Group in a deal that places the enterprise value of the Liverpool FC and Boston Red Sox's parent company at $7.35 billion.

Under the deal, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, businessman Maverick Carter and their longtime business partner Paul Wachter will become part of FSG's ownership group along with RedBird, Fenway said.

James, Carter and Wachter had previously held minority stakes in Liverpool FC. The deal will see the trio exchange those for a minority ownership position in FSG.

Fenway Sports Group said the deal is scheduled to close on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

