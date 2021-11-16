Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - WSJ

Adds Fenway Sports Group's response

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be finalized later this week, according to the report.

Fenway Sports Group declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

