US Markets

Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team - WSJ

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds Fenway Sports Group's response

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be finalized later this week, according to the report.

Fenway Sports Group declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular