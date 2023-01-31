Markets
BXP

Boston Properties Updates FY Profit Outlook

January 31, 2023 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While announcing its fourth quarter results, Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) provided updated guidance for full year 2023 earnings per share of $2.36 - $2.46 and funds from operations of $7.08 - $7.18 per share.

The mid-point of the updated guidance for full year 2023 earnings per share is projected to be $0.07 per share greater than the guidance provided on October 25, 2022, primarily due to decreased depreciation and amortization expense.

The mid-point of the updated guidance for full year 2023 funds from operations per diluted share is projected to be $0.09 per share lower on a net basis than the guidance provided on October 25, 2022.

The company said in October 2022 that it expected full year 2023 earnings per share to be in the range of $2.27 - $2.42 and funds from operations of $7.15 - $7.30 per share.

The company said Tuesday that it expects first quarter 2023 earnings per share to be in the range of $0.52 - $0.54 and funds from operations of $1.66 - $1.68 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BXP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.