Boston Properties' Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BXP.PRB) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.14 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BXP.PRB was trading at a 5.28% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 44.09% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for BXP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BXP.PRB) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BXP) are down about 0.5%.

