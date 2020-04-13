Boston Properties Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BXP.PRB) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $23.59 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.80% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BXP.PRB was trading at a 0.84% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 30.49% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BXP.PRB shares, versus BXP:

Below is a dividend history chart for BXP.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Boston Properties Inc's 5.25% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: BXP.PRB) is currently off about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BXP) are off about 4.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.