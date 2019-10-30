Boston Properties Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on Oct. 30, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investors.bxp.com

To listen to the call, dial 877-706-4503 (US) or 281-913-8731 (International) and entering the passcode 2532849.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 2532849

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.