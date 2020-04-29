Boston Properties Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on April 29, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast log on to www.bostonproperties.com

To participate in the call, dial (877) 796-388 (US) or (443) 961-9013 (International) and entering the passcode 3398131.

To listen to the replay, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International) and entering the passcode 3398131.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.