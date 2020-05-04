Boston Properties Prices Senior Notes Offering, To Raise $1.2B

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP recently announced the pricing of the company’s 3.250% senior unsecured notes worth $1.25 billion, through its operating partnership, Boston Properties Limited Partnership. The notes are priced at 99.850% of the principal amount with a yield of 3.267% till maturity.

Net proceeds from the offering are estimated to be $1.2 billion, after deducting the estimated offering expenses and underwriting discounts. The newly-issued debt security will mature on Jan 30, 2031, unless redeemed earlier.

The company intends to utilize net proceeds from the offering to reduce outstanding balances under its unsecured revolving credit facility and for general corporate needs. It might also opt to invest the net proceeds in short-term, interest-bearing deposit accounts after the said uses.

Boston Properties’ efforts to tap the debt market amid a low interest-rate environment are a strategic fit, which will likely bolster its liquidity in these trying times.

Moreover, per its recent earnings release, the company exited first-quarter 2020 with total liquidity of $2.1 billion. This comprised $661 million of cash balance, $151 million of cash held in 1031 exchange escrow and $1.25 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Also, the offering is anticipated to provide flexibility to the company by paying down its debt obligations. In addition, it reflects Boston Properties’ focus to address its financial obligations.

Over the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have depreciated 30.6% compared with the industry's fall of 11.3%.

