Boston Properties Issues Update On May Rent Collections - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) reported that, for the month of May, the company collected more than 97% of its total rent payments from office tenants due May 1. Rent collections from all tenants, including retail, were 93% in total.

With regard to leasing productivity, the company said it recently signed approximately 870,000 square feet of new leases and renewals including a new 12-year lease with Microsoft Corp. for approximately 400,000 square feet at Reston Town Center in Reston, Virginia.

The company said it continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with $3.3 billion of total liquidity consisting of $1.7 billion of cash, $151 million of cash held in 1031 exchange escrow, as well as $1.5 billion available under its unsecured revolving credit facility as of May 5, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.