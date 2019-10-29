Boston Properties Inc. Reveals Decline In Q3 Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $107.77 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $119.12 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $743.55 million from $686.28 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $107.77 Mln. vs. $119.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q3): $743.55 Mln vs. $686.28 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.28 - $3.30

