Boston Properties Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $184.54 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $7.31 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $242.96 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $731.06 million from $665.09 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $184.54 Mln. vs. $7.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $731.06 Mln vs. $665.09 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.74

