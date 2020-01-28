Boston Properties Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $140.82 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $148.53 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $289.94 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $757.50 million from $705.16 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $289.94 Mln. vs. $245.69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $757.50 Mln vs. $705.16 Mln last year.

