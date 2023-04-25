Boston Properties Inc. Q1 Income Falls, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $77.89 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $143.05 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $803.20 million from $754.31 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $77.89 Mln. vs. $143.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.91 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $803.20 Mln vs. $754.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.59 - $0.61 Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 - $2.36

