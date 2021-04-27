Boston Properties Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $91.62 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $497.50 million, or $3.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243.80 million or $1.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $713.70 million from $752.56 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $243.80 Mln. vs. $284.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.56 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q1): $713.70 Mln vs. $752.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.54 - $0.56

