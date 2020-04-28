Boston Properties Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $497.50 million, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $98.11 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Properties Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.06 million or $1.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $752.56 million from $725.77 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $284.06 Mln. vs. $266.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.83 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $752.56 Mln vs. $725.77 Mln last year.

