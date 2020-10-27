Boston Properties Inc. Earnings Retreat In Q3

(RTTNews) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $89.85 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $107.77 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $693.27 million from $743.44 million last year.

Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $89.85 Mln. vs. $107.77 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $693.27 Mln vs. $743.44 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.