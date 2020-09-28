Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.38, the dividend yield is 4.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $80.38, representing a -45.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.83 and a 12.31% increase over the 52 week low of $71.57.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.52. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.97%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page.

