Dividends
BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.38, the dividend yield is 4.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $80.38, representing a -45.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.83 and a 12.31% increase over the 52 week low of $71.57.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.52. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.97%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BXP

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular