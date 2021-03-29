Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $107.07, representing a -2.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $110.36 and a 53.64% increase over the 52 week low of $69.69.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.54. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.53%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

