Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $119.8, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $119.8, representing a -3.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.24 and a 71.9% increase over the 52 week low of $69.69.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.93. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.82%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (BXP)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (BXP)

NuShares ETF Trust (BXP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 20.12% over the last 100 days. GBLD has the highest percent weighting of BXP at 6.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.