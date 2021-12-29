Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.31, the dividend yield is 3.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $115.31, representing a -7.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.24 and a 30.37% increase over the 52 week low of $88.45.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.6%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bxp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GBLD with an decrease of -7.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BXP at 5.89%.

