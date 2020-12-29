Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BXP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.14, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $95.14, representing a -35.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.83 and a 36.52% increase over the 52 week low of $69.69.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.4. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.96%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXP as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (DRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DRN with an increase of 13.62% over the last 100 days.

