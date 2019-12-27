Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $137.14, the dividend yield is 2.86%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $137.14, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.35 and a 27.05% increase over the 52 week low of $107.94.
BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.93%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to BXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BXP as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)
- SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
- Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).
The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 5.09% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of BXP at 3.3%.
