Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BXP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $137.14, the dividend yield is 2.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BXP was $137.14, representing a -2.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.35 and a 27.05% increase over the 52 week low of $107.94.

BXP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). BXP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports BXP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.93%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BXP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BXP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BXP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSR with an increase of 5.09% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of BXP at 3.3%.

