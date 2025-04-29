BOSTON PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $BXP Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOSTON PROPERTIES ($BXP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $1.27. The company also reported revenue of $811,100,000, missing estimates of $850,307,455 by $-39,207,455.
BOSTON PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity
BOSTON PROPERTIES insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535
- DONNA D GARESCHE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,143 shares for an estimated $145,453
BOSTON PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,587,022 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,010,955
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,492,427 shares (+83.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $110,976,871
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 924,655 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,757,345
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 774,751 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,610,484
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 716,611 shares (+4027.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,287,193
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 642,008 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,739,714
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC removed 556,455 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,377,993
BOSTON PROPERTIES Government Contracts
We have seen $43,597 of award payments to $BXP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- FY 25 REQUISITION FOR BOSTON PROPERTIES. ELECTRICITY & UTILITIES AT HQ AND FACILITY SERVICES & MISC.: $25,000
- IGF::OT::IGF HVAC AND MISCELLANEOUS REPAIRS FOR HQ.: $14,260
- HVAC MAINTENANCE: $4,337
BOSTON PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024
BOSTON PROPERTIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 04/15/2025
- Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 01/02/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $83.0 on 12/03/2024
- Floris van Dijkum from Compass Point set a target price of $88.0 on 11/14/2024
