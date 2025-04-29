BOSTON PROPERTIES Earnings Results: $BXP Reports Quarterly Earnings

BOSTON PROPERTIES ($BXP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $1.27. The company also reported revenue of $811,100,000, missing estimates of $850,307,455 by $-39,207,455.

BOSTON PROPERTIES Insider Trading Activity

BOSTON PROPERTIES insiders have traded $BXP stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BXP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HILARY J. SPANN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,379 shares for an estimated $891,535

DONNA D GARESCHE (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 2,143 shares for an estimated $145,453

BOSTON PROPERTIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 304 institutional investors add shares of BOSTON PROPERTIES stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BOSTON PROPERTIES Government Contracts

We have seen $43,597 of award payments to $BXP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BOSTON PROPERTIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BXP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 11/14/2024

BOSTON PROPERTIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BXP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BXP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $85.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $70.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $83.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Floris van Dijkum from Compass Point set a target price of $88.0 on 11/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.