Boston Properties (BXP) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.18, changing hands as low as $61.00 per share. Boston Properties Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BXP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BXP's low point in its 52 week range is $46.1803 per share, with $79.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.01. The BXP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.