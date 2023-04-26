Boston Properties (BXP) Q1 FFO & Revenues Top, '23 View Up

Boston Properties Inc.’s BXP first-quarter 2023 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.73 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70. It also surpassed our estimate of $1.68. However, the reported figure fell 4.9% year over year.



BXP’s quarterly results reflect better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity. However, the company noted that higher interest expenses during the quarter marred its year-over-year FFO per share growth. BXP raised its outlook for 2023 FFO per share.



Quarterly revenues from lease came in at $756.9 million, which surpassed the consensus mark of $750.8 million. Moreover, the figure rose 5.4% from $718.1 million reported in the year-ago quarter. We projected the same to be $736.8 million.

Quarter in Detail

Boston Properties’ rental revenues (excluding termination income) for the office portfolio came in at $710.1 million, rising nearly 2% year over year. The same for the hotel & residential segment aggregated $19.8 million, indicating a jump of 35.9% year over year.



BXP’s share of same property net operating income (NOI) on a cash basis (excluding termination income) totaled $425.2 million, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $405.8 million.



Its share of EBITDAre (on a cash basis) as of Mar 31, 2023, was $453.1 million, up 2.9% from $440.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



BXP’s in-service properties occupancy remained unchanged at 88.6% sequentially. We estimated the same to be 88.8%.

Portfolio Activity

As of Mar 31, 2023, Boston Properties’ portfolio comprised 192 properties, encompassing 54.5 million square feet of space. This included 15 properties under construction/redevelopment.



During the first quarter, the company executed 660,000 square feet of leases with a weighted average lease term of 7.7 years.



BXP closed the acquisition of a 50% interest in the joint venture (JV) that owns 13100 and 13150 Worldgate Drive, located in Herndon, VA, for roughly $17 million. The buyout was carried out using available cash. The JV aims to redevelop the property for residential use.



BXP commenced the development of 290 Binney Street, a 566,000 square feet laboratory/life sciences property, in an effort to expand its life sciences portfolio in Cambridge, MA. The property is 100% pre-leased to AstraZeneca for a lease term of 15 years.



The company also started the redevelopment of 300 Binney Street, which is 100% pre-leased to the Broad Institute for a lease term of 15 years. The premier workplace encompassing 195,000 net rentable square feet is being redeveloped into a roughly 236,000 net rentable square feet laboratory/life sciences space.

Liquidity

Boston Properties exited first-quarter 2022 with $918.9 million, up from $690.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



BXP’s share of net debt to EBITDAre annualized was 7.78 as of Mar 31, 2023, up from 7.56 times as of Dec 31, 2022.

2023 Outlook Raised

Boston Properties projects FFO per share for second-quarter 2023 to be in the range of $1.79-$1.81. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $1.80, which lies within the guided range.



For 2023, FFO per share is expected to be in the band of $7.14-$7.20, up from $7.08-$7.18 projected earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is currently pegged at $7.17, which lies in the guided range.



BXP maintained its outlook for its share of the same property NOI on a cash basis (excluding termination income) between 1% and 2.5% and average in-service portfolio occupancy in the band of 88-89.5% for the current year.



Boston Properties currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Properties, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Boston Properties, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Boston Properties, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs

SL Green Realty Corp. SLG reported first-quarter 2023 FFO per share of $1.53, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. It also beat our estimate of $1.39. The reported figure, however, fell 7.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.65.



SLG’s results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues. However, a fall in occupancy in Manhattan’s same-store office portfolio was a deterrent for the company in the first quarter.



Crown Castle Inc. CCI reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share of $1.91, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94. The figure, however, compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.87. Our estimate for the same was pegged at $1.98.



Higher operating expenses in the quarter were a deterrent. Nonetheless, the rise in site-rental revenues amid elevated tower space demand aided CCI’s year-over-year top-line growth. The company maintained its outlook for 2023.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE reported first-quarter 2023 AFFO per share of $2.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15. The reported figure climbed 6.8% from the year-ago quarter’s tally. We estimated AFFO per share for the quarter to be $2.14.



ARE’s results reflected better-than-anticipated revenues on healthy leasing activity and solid rental rate growth.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.