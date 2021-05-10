Boston Properties (BXP) Inks Lease at Renovated Met Square

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP has inked a long-term lease for 98,000 square feet of space at Metropolitan Square in Washington, DC. The tenant, Boston Consulting Group, has leased the space for 12 years.

The lease comes as part of the tenant’s efforts to expand the footprint as part of its planned growth. Moreover, Boston Consulting will relocate its DC regional offices from Bethesda, MD.

Notably, the iconic property was recently revamped in 2020, with $60 million of renovations. This has likely attracted the tenant. In fact, the renovation program included new common areas and private event spaces, a penthouse rooftop terrace, an amenity zone spanning 15,000 square foot offering an atrium lounge, conference facility and numerous collaboration zones, and tenant concierge services.

In fact, per management, “The reimagined and collaborative spaces are the perfect environment for a firm like BCG whose model is built on collaboration and connection. The lease demonstrates the momentum we are experiencing at Met Square.”

The lease is anticipated to increase occupancy at the company’s property and provide revenue growth from rental income.

Understandably, with further reopening of the economy and vaccine distribution at a faster pace, there has been an uptick in office jobs from their pandemic lows. Amid this, Boston Properties’ portfolio of modern, class A office buildings has been well-poised to benefit from the flight-to-quality preference of office tenants.

Despite a lackluster office market scenario, the REIT has seen a recent uptick in leasing activity and signed long-term leases with media, technology and consulting companies. Moreover, the company signed roughly 592,000 square feet of leases, with a weighted-average lease term of 7.6 years in the first quarter. Notably, this marks a leasing volume of 84% of the total square feet of leases executed in the prior-year quarter.

Also, as of Mar 31, 2021, Boston Properties’ portfolio comprised 196 properties, covering 51.6 million square feet of space. This included nine under-construction/redevelopment properties.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 28.9% over the past year, outperforming the industry's rally of 26.7%.

Stocks to Consider

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s IRM funds from operations ("FFO") per share estimate for the current year has moved up 1.9% to $2.71 in the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.’s PSTL Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 FFO per share has moved 3.6% north to $1.14 over the past week. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the ongoing year’s FFO per share has been revised 8.4% upward to $1.80 in a week’s time.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.