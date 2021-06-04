Boston Properties (BXP) Inks Expansion Lease in Santa Monica

Boston Properties, Inc. BXP has inked a 140,000-square-foot expansion lease at Santa Monica Business Park in Santa Monica, CA. The tenant is a technology company. The lease reflects healthy demand for this campus and the desirability of the West Los Angeles sub-market.



Located in the heart of the Sunset and Ocean Park neighborhoods, the 1.2 million-square-foot Santa Monica Business Park is a creative office campus. It is one of the most coveted workplaces in West Los Angeles, with high-profile technology and entertainment companies in its tenant roster. This has likely made the technology company to go for an expansion lease.



In fact, per management, “This lease underscores the attractiveness of the West Los Angeles submarket and Santa Monica Business Park, in particular, for attracting and retaining today’s creative talent.”



The latest lease will boost occupancy level at the company’s property and fuel revenue growth from rental income.



Despite a lackluster office market scenario, the REIT has seen a recent uptick in leasing activity and signed long-term leases with media, technology and consulting companies. Early in May, the company announced signing a long-term lease for 98,000 square feet of space at Metropolitan Square in Washington, DC. The tenant, Boston Consulting Group, has leased the space for 12 years.



In addition, the company signed roughly 592,000 square feet of leases, with a weighted-average lease term of 7.6 years in first-quarter 2021. Notably, this marks a leasing volume of 84% of the total square feet of leases executed in the prior-year period.



Also, as of Mar 31, 2021, Boston Properties’ portfolio comprised 196 properties, covering 51.6 million square feet of space. This included nine under-construction/redevelopment properties.



With further reopening of the economy and vaccine distribution at a faster pace, there has been an uptick in office jobs from the pandemic lows. Amid these, Boston Properties’ portfolio of modern, class A office buildings has been well poised to benefit from the flight-to-quality preference of office tenants. Nonetheless, the flexible-working environment is a cause of concern.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 27.1% so far in the year, outperforming the industry's rally of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

