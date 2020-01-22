Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $21.2 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $33.3 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.5 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.5% to $56.1 million from $60.0 million last year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $20.5 Mln. vs. $19.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.22 -Revenue (Q4): $56.1 Mln vs. $60.0 Mln last year.

