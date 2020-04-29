Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) released a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.21 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $21.00 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 million or $0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $78.78 million from $83.59 million last year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $1.21 Mln. vs. $22.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.01 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $78.78 Mln vs. $83.59 Mln last year.

