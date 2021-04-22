Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $10.65 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $85.65 million from $78.78 million last year.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $10.65 Mln. vs. $1.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q1): $85.65 Mln vs. $78.78 Mln last year.

