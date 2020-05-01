Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH)

Q1 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 p.m. ET

Mr. Adam Bromley -- Investor Relations Contact

Thank you, Andrew, and good morning, everyone. This is Adam Bromley, Director of Investor Relations of Boston Private Financial Holdings. We welcome you to this conference call to discuss our first quarter 2020 financial results. Our call this morning includes references to an earnings presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, bostonprivate.com. Joining me this morning are Anthony DeChellis, Chief Executive Officer; Steve Gaven, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Simons, President of Private Banking, Wealth and Trust; and Jim Brown, President of Commercial Banking. This call contains forward-looking statements regarding strategic objectives and expectations for future results of operations and financial prospects. They are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Boston Private's management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. I refer you also to the forward-looking statements qualifier contained in our earnings release, which identified a number of factors that could cause material differences between actual and anticipated results or other expectations expressed. Additional that could cause Boston Private's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's filings submitted to the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Boston Private or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Boston Private does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the forward-looking statements are made.

With that, I will now turn it over to Anthony DeChellis.

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss first quarter 2020 results. We hope you and your families are well and staying healthy during these challenging and uncertain times. Before we discuss our first quarter 2020 results, I'd like to address a few topics related to our company's response to COVID-19 and the broad impact of the pandemic thus far on our company. My comments will begin on slide three. First and foremost, Boston Private has taken all reasonable measures to protect the well-being of its clients, employees and local communities during a truly unprecedented moment. I think we might all agree that unprecedented is an often overused word at this time.

A different environment, the current environment is obviously unlike anyone we have ever seen. And its ultimate impact still remains very uncertain. What remains familiar is what is required to help our clients in times of crisis. This is when our clients need us most. And this is a moment when firms distinguish themselves on either end of the performance spectrum. On that note, I'm very thankful for the clients we have at Boston Private and for the partnership spirit they bring to our relationship. I couldn't be more proud of the Boston Private team for the way they have managed this storm at multiple fronts. In some ways, it's been the fabled perfect storm. From standing up a technology platform within days to very effectively managing the SBA PPP program, where a vast majority of our clients completing loan applications have been successfully assisted managing all aspects of our business remotely. The Boston Private team has successfully adapted in a manner that I could never have dream possible. Every day, our clients and our employees become more able and more adaptable to working within the current business constraints. On behalf of all Boston Private employees and clients, I would like to especially acknowledge the outstanding work of our operations and technology team.

Thanks to their unwavering commitment and the technological enhancements to our platform, we have not only managed to continue our normal business functions, we have been also able to add new capabilities to help our clients meet the demands and challenges presented as a result of the pandemic. Boston Private team has remained unified with our clients during these challenging times. Relationships have strengthened, and we are prepared to perform all functions of our business at the highest levels albeit through different means. For the course of the recent events, our team has been steady and highly focused on the emotional, physical and financial health of our clients, employees and communities. Again, I'm extremely proud of the commitment and tireless dedication shown by the Boston Private employees to serve our clients. The response of our employees reinforces my great confidence in our ability to meet the challenges that may lay ahead. I'm also highly confident that when we come through the other side of this crisis, Boston Private will have advanced its brand in the minds of our constituents. I'd now like to move on to where Boston Private stands today operationally and financially. Like many other firms, our company is operating primarily from remote working environments.

Thus far, it has been a fairly smooth transition to a dramatic change in conditions. Thanks to a thoughtful business continuity plan that was refined in January as the threat of COVID-19 increased. We have temporarily closed select offices and reduced office hours and other in others in order to ensure clients are able to execute banking services they need while simultaneously limiting in person interaction. For those offices that remain open, we have enhanced hygiene practices, increased supplies of personal protective equipment and installed plastic barriers to protect clients and employees. Our recent technology investments have proved to be timely and shown immediate benefits as our new digital banking platform has enabled our clients to access banking services remotely. We have seen increased rates of enrollment, log in activity and mobile banking activity across both private and business clients.

In particular, the rate of daily enrollment of our private clients has doubled since January. And our business clients have increased their use of mobile deposit by nearly 40%. Likewise, the investments to improve our operations and infrastructure have improved process efficiencies and employee productivity. While the current environment has continued to tax our energy and emotions in many ways, it has also served to renew our results and provides a new source of energy to fuel our commitment to being an unrelenting source of support and value creation for our clients and community, especially as they continue to navigate truly unchartered territory. During the last two months, we have made available a host of payment relief options for our business and private clients. Specifically, we are providing payment deferment, instituting debt reserve accounts when warranted, waiving late charges, and we have a foreclosure moratorium in effect. We have been actively helping our commercial clients access the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. We have helped 1,100 clients get approved for loans totaling more than $425 million.

Many members of our staff worked tirelessly and throughout weekends in order to deliver this much needed capital to our clients and their efforts have been aided by our technology. We have been actively working with government agencies, municipalities, and other funding sources to ensure that community development and affordable housing projects will succeed, especially when construction has stopped. We have also expedited funding to community development organizations, while investing in three community development, nonprofit organizations that have established COVID-19 funds. As I think about the pandemic impact on our company and the continuing challenges that may lay ahead, I am reassured and feel fortunate to have a senior management team with expertise, wide-ranging knowledge and vast industry experience. The team overseeing the company's credit review process has been in place for many years, managing a conservative, disciplined credit culture that has led to top quartile asset quality ranking and seven straight years of net recoveries. Our CFO, Steve Gavin, will have more to say about our credit culture and the loan portfolio later on this call.

Finally, I don't think it will surprise anyone to learn that the pandemic will impact our company's 2022 strategic growth objectives, given we anticipate a slower rate of the buyers we're hiring in the coming months. If the current environment persists and the slowdown is prolonged, our targets will need to be reassessed. However, our business strategy remains intact and we believe our competitive position will have improved in the future state of the financial services industry. We will address specific changes to targets and forecasts in coming quarters. Again, we remain committed to the core principles of the strategic vision we laid out in our 2019 Investor Day, which are that we will continue to build our platform to empower knowledgeable advisors who are better abled by intelligent technology to deliver advice-based solutions. We remain focused on recruiting, developing and retaining the industry's best talent. We will pursue a revenue profile that has higher relative contributions of wealth management revenue as a result of higher AUM. And we will continue to operate more efficiently in order to achieve higher returns on common equity.

Before I turn it over to Steve to walk through our first quarter 2020 results, I would like to close with a comment on one quality trait that helped inspire me to become the CEO of Boston Private. And that is that Boston Private's core DNA has always been about client service excellence and working every day to earn the most trusted advisor role. I believe that a positive consequence of the current environment for our company is that our level of engagements with clients has never been higher. This has been an opportunity for us to reinforce our value to clients as we help them navigate market volatility, rework estate plans and help them decide for quickly evolving government and regulatory programs. I have never seen clients more engaged on the topics of portfolio construction, financial planning, risk management, wealth transfer and business succession. I have no doubt that this will result in deeper client relationships over the long term. And clients will long remember those firms who had the capacity to step up and help them when they needed it most during a moment that is truly unprecedented.

With that, I will turn it over to Steve.

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Anthony, and good morning, everyone. My comments will begin on slide four, where we show a summary of our consolidated financial highlights from the first quarter. This quarter, we reported net income of $800,000 or $0.01 per share. Our earnings were significantly impacted by the adoption of the CECL accounting standard on January one and include $18.8 million of reserve building to incorporate the steep decline in the economic outlook that occurred during March. Our on balance sheet liquidity improved during the quarter as the average loan-to-deposit ratio dropped from 103% to 99%, a year-over-year deposit growth of 5% outpaced year-over-year loan growth of 2%. Total AUM as of March 31, 2020, was $14.5 billion, a decline linked quarter and year-over-year, primarily driven by lower equity market values at the end of the quarter. Total net flows for the first quarter were positive $150 million, $176 million of which were attributable to the Wealth Management & Trust segment. The Tier one common equity ratio was 11.2% while tangible book value per share increased 10% year-over-year and 3% linked quarter to $9.31 per share.

During the quarter, we repurchased 12.8 million shares, which reflects the completion of our existing $20 million program that was initiated in 2019. Going forward, we do not anticipate repurchasing common shares while the uncertainty of the current economic environment remains. slide five shows consolidated income statement. Pretax, preprovision income for the first quarter of 2020 was $17.9 million, a $6.6 million decline linked quarter. Some of the primary factors contributing to the decline include $1.8 million of provision expense related to unfunded commitments, which is captured in total noninterest expense; and total other income, which includes $1.4 million of negative marks on derivatives and securities related to the company's deferred compensation plan; and finally, a $1.1 million gain during the fourth quarter of 2019 related to the revaluation of a receivable of a divested affiliate. Pretax income was negatively impacted by the loan reserve building. The effective tax rate for the quarter of 11.2% was lower than previous quarters as a result of lower levels of taxable income during the quarter.

The effective tax rate going forward will depend on taxable income, but we anticipate the second quarter effective tax rate to be approximately 18% and for the full year, an effective tax rate of approximately 16%. slide six shows consolidated revenue trends. The company's primary sources of earnings, the sum of net interest income and total core fees and income declined 1% linked quarter. Total core fees and income declined linked quarter as a result of lower investment management fees in the first quarter and higher fourth quarter private banking fees that included revenue associated with residential loan sales. Net interest income increased linked quarter, as a decline in funding costs outpaced a decline in on interest-earning assets. The linked quarter decline of $3.4 million in miscellaneous income was primarily driven by a $1.1 million gain in the fourth quarter related to the revaluation of a receivable for a divested affiliate and $1.4 million of negative marks on derivatives and securities in the first quarter. On slide seven, we show a detailed breakout of our noninterest expense. Total noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was $60.9 million, which includes the $1.8 million of provision expense related to unfunded loan commitments categorized as other expense.

Excluding the impact of provision expense, first quarter total noninterest expense was $59.1 million, a 1% increase linked quarter, primarily as a result of seasonal compensation expenses. slide eight shows the past five quarters of average loan and average deposit balances by type. On balance sheet liquidity increased as the average loan-to-deposit ratio declined to 99% during the quarter. However, end-of-period deposit balances declined linked quarter as temporary deposits we had on the balance sheet as of the end of the year left in the first quarter as we anticipated and communicated on our previous earnings call. As you may recall, our business has historically experienced seasonal outflows during the second quarter related to tax payments. Although tax filing deadlines have been delayed, we anticipate similar outflows to occur in the upcoming quarter. Total average loans during the quarter increased 2% year-over-year to $7 billion. Overall loan growth was primarily driven by commercial real estate and commercial industrial growth, while the decline for the residential loan category over the prior two quarters was driven by loan sales in the third and fourth quarters of 2019.

Total average deposits during the quarter increased 5% year-over-year and 2% linked quarter to $7.1 billion. Average deposit growth was primarily driven by 12% growth in money market accounts and 4% growth in demand deposit accounts, partially offset by a decline in certificates of deposits related to the runoff of brokered CDs. slide nine slide eight shows a five quarter trend of consolidated net interest income and net interest margin. Core net interest income, which excludes interest recovered on previous nonaccrual loans, increased 2% linked quarter as the decline in funding costs outpaced the decline in interest on earning assets. On the bottom of the slide, we show a net interest margin table, including changes in earning asset yield and funding costs. The core net interest margin increased six basis points linked quarter to 2.76%. The factor supporting lower funding costs include lower money market rates and lower borrowing volumes as a result of stronger average deposit balances during the quarter. Linked quarter, the cost of deposits decreased by 14 basis points, and the total cost of funds decreased 16 basis points.

As we move to slide 10 nine slide nine, which includes a discussion of the bank's loan portfolio, I would like to discuss a few key aspects of our credit culture. We have historically managed to a disciplined mid-single-digit organic loan growth rate. So we are not forced to reach on asset quality or terms to achieve outsized growth rates. We focus on relationship lending in our geographic markets, New England, Northern California and Southern California. For those of you who are less familiar with the company's history, our company has evolved considerably since the 2008 financial crisis. Going into that financial crisis, Boston Private Financial Holdings was a bank holding company that owned five separate bank affiliates operating in a decentralized manner and each maintaining separate risk appetites and credit approval processes. In 2011, we merged the banks and consolidated our credit function under the legacy Boston Private Bank & Trust Company team, which has been in place for over 20 years and is led by Bob Buffum and Jim Brown, who is joining us on the call today.

Boston Private Bank & Trust Company recognized a total of $13 million of gross charge-offs from 2007 until the bank affiliates were merged in 2011. Following the integration, this team was responsible for remixing the loan portfolio and working out loans, bringing criticizing and classified assets down from $360 million in the first quarter of 2011 in ultimately helping drive net recoveries for the past seven years. Another key difference with respect to credit is the balance sheet composition of today's consolidated company. Today's balance sheet profile reflects more conservative and disciplined underwriting. In the third quarter of 2007, construction loans represented 16% of total loans or 414% of tangible capital, a larger percentage of our balance sheet compared today, which represents only 2% of total loans and 31% of tangible capital. In addition, today's construction and land loans include government-supported multifamily development projects with inherently lower levels of risk. slide 10 shows an overview of our balance sheet profile as it stands today. Our four largest loan types represent 93% of our total loan portfolio.

Our largest loan category includes residential loans, which comprise of 40% of our total loan portfolio. These are primarily jumbo loans to high net worth clients in our primary geographic markets. These loans carry a weighted average LTV of 66%. We have recognized cumulative losses of $5 million in this portfolio since the beginning of 2007. Our second largest loan category includes commercial real estate, which we detail further on the next slide. Our commercial real estate loan portfolio reflects diverse collateral types and conservative underwriting practices. Commercial industrial loans represent 10% of the total balance sheet, and these clients include high-quality segments, such as private equity, professional services firms and privately held businesses, while the fourth largest category includes commercial tax exempt loans. These are loans to non-for-profit private schools, colleges and public charter schools. We have experienced low losses in our history in the commercial tax exempt loan segment. slide 11 contains a breakdown of our commercial real estate portfolio.

As of March 31, we had $2.6 billion of commercial real estate loans. Our commercial real estate loans are underwritten as stabilized properties, primarily in our geographic markets to strong sponsors that are well known to our bankers. Some of the key takeaways on our portfolio include: multifamily represents our largest exposure with the highest growth rate since the end of 2016. Our retail exposure has declined 1% annually since the end of 2016. Collateral types are diversified by region. We have no hospitality exposure in Southern California. slide 12 contains a breakdown of our overall exposure to industries and client segments that are likely to be most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the pandemic's ultimate impact on our loan portfolio remains highly uncertain, we have limited exposure to several industries that may be most immediately at risk. We do not have material exposure to energy, airlines, cruise lines, movie theaters and casinos, and we have limited consumer exposure outside our residential loan portfolio since we do not have any credit cards or auto loans.

We are closely monitoring potential exposure within the CRE portfolio related to retail and hospitality. While we believe our exposure is underwritten conservatively and secured by real estate in our geographic markets, we certainly do not expect our clients to be immune from the pandemic. Our total retail exposure is $632 million. The average loan size in the portfolio was $3.8 million and the weighted average LTV factoring current portfolio balances is approximately 48%. Our hospitality portfolio represents $144 million of exposure. We have downgraded independent boutique locally owned hotel properties that we deemed to be high risk, which partially caused our criticized and classified loans to increase during the quarter. Though all of these loans continue to pay as agreed and remain current, the weighted average LTV factoring current portfolio balances for the hospitality portfolio is approximately 51%. The third area of exposure includes restaurant loans, which totaled $16 million or less than 1% or less than 0.25% of total loans. On slide 13, we review the implementation of CECL accounting standard which we adopted on January 1, 2020.

Upon adoption, we realized initial reserve release of $20.4 million. This was primarily based on our low loss history impacting the quantitative nature of the CECL model. The subsequent reserve building of $16.6 million through the provisioning was primarily driven by deterioration in the economic outlook as a result of the pandemic rather than net loan charge-offs, which remained low at $300,000 during the first quarter. Our economic forecast is based on a probability weighted composite scenario, primarily comprised of the Moody's COVID-19 Baseline and the Moody's S3 downside scenario. The Baseline scenario assumes a sudden sharp recession catalyzed by the COVID-19 crisis, turmoil in the equity markets and the plunging global oil prices. Notable economic data from the baseline scenario includes U.S. GDP contracting 18.3% annualized in the second quarter and an unemployment rate of 8.7% in the second quarter. The addition of the S3 scenario negatively impacts the composite scenario to reflect an environment where COVID-19 deepens and persist longer than expected, resulting in a double dip recession. After the first quarter provision build, our reserves as a percentage of loans declined slightly from 103 basis points to 97 basis points.

Our reserves as a percentage of loans under CECL are highest on construction and land, commercial and industrial and commercial real estate, while the lower rates on residential and commercial tax exempt portfolios and the higher weight of residential loans resulted in a lower consolidated coverage ratio. slide 14 provides detail on our adversely graded and nonperforming loans. Overall, nonaccrual loans remain low at 35 basis points of total loans. The increase in criticized and classified loans reflects the downgrade of performing loans to special mention and accruing classified categories. The special mention increase was a result of downgrading the previously mentioned independent boutique hotel CRE loans that were deemed to be at higher risk and the $30 million increase to accruing classified loans was primarily driven by a single relationship that experienced credit deterioration, which we believe to be an isolated incident. On slide 15, we show the Private Banking segment, including excluding the Wealth Management & Trust portion of our bank. The private bank efficiency ratio increased to 72%, driven by negative revenue categorized as other income, coupled with provision expense related to unfunded commitments.

I will now turn it to Paul Simons to discuss our Wealth Management & Trust segment.

Paul M. Simons -- President of Private Banking, Wealth And Trust

Thank you, Steve, and good morning. slide 16 shows performance highlights for the Wealth Management & Trust segment. The segment's EBITDA margin for the quarter was 22%, reflecting a slight decline in revenue and seasonal compensation expenses. AUM for the segment was $13.5 billion. Lower equity market values as of March 31 caused linked quarter and year-over-year comparisons to be negative. Continued strength in new business sourced both from new and existing advisors, combined with a reduction in outflows led to positive net flows of $176 million for the first quarter of 2020. At the same time, we added seven advisors in the quarter while experiencing no attrition. That concludes our prepared comments on our first quarter 2020 reported results.

We will now open the line for your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Michael Young of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Paul M. Simons -- President of Private Banking, Wealth And Trust

Hey good morning Mike.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Morning. I wanted to just start on the downgrades. We've seen most other banks not necessarily move forward with downgrades this quickly as they've been either deferring payments or allowing borrowers into forbearance. So just curious if there's a reason why these were specifically downgraded as opposed to looking at some of those other mitigating factors? And just any other color you can provide on location, size of these loans?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure, Michael. This is Steve. I think to start off, it's just kind of revisit the Boston Private credit culture and how we approach these type of situations. Our goal is to identify pockets of risk early, rate those pockets of risk appropriately and then manage those pockets of risk in a way where we minimize loss. And the key to that last part, minimizing loss, is really identifying problems early, and that's what you see here. So we had those three hospitality loans that we downgraded from past to special mention. Those three loans, two of which had LTVs in the 50% range; the third, below 65% and low 60% range, all backed by a very strong sponsor with strong liquidity. But nevertheless, obviously, that segment is experiencing challenges.

So we thought it was appropriate, as we typically do, to identify that problem and downgrade it as appropriate. I would point you to the slide in our investor presentation, slide 45, where we kind of lay out between 2017, 2018, where we downgraded $100 million of loans, upgraded $110 million of loans or had payoffs in that bucket. And I think that just is a really strong example of how we approach this. And I think that's what you're seeing this quarter.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. And a quick credit follow-up. Do you all have any shared national credits or any leverage lending on the books?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Leverage lending, no shared national credits, I'll have to come back to you with that detail. It's a small number.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. I assumed so. And then, Anthony, maybe a bigger picture question just on kind of the updated outlook and kind of road map that was originally laid out. I know you're still kind of reevaluating that. But essentially, what you're trying to communicate is that the hiring pace and/or I think at one point, there was some hope for some acquisitions of RIAs is likely to be much slower this year. So maybe that kicks out things, adds an additional year to the time line. Is that kind of the right way to think about it?

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I mean, whether it adds a year or not, I think we're all trying to figure out how long this lasts. So the two activities you just referenced, whether it's hiring or acquiring an RIA, obviously, those are two things that require a lot of in person contact. It wouldn't surprise anyone to know that we're not going to buy anything or not going to hire anybody unless we've spent a considerable amount of time in their presence. So that's really we felt getting out in front of that and saying, even though we were able to add seven advisors in the first quarter, a lot of that was a buildup of the meetings we'd had, obviously, in the third and fourth quarter. Lots of face-to-face meetings, us getting to know them and them getting to know the firm.

We clearly can't do that as actively now. But we will clearly resume it as soon as we can. And so we're thinking that, at a minimum, it kicks back things six months, whether or not it's a year, we'll just see how long this lasts. But you've got it right. That's really the basis of us thinking things that will be pushed back because growing our business has a lot to do with hiring. And if we're going to acquire something, due diligence has clearly been hampered.

Michael Young -- SunTrust -- Analyst

Okay. And maybe just one last one, just on the dividend. Obviously, I understand the reason for the suspension of the share buyback. But earnings maybe a little bit lowered depressed here for a quarter or two with reserve build, but just how are you thinking about the dividend in that context?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So right now...

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. So...

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Why don't you go ahead, Anthony? So right now, you saw us...

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Go ahead, Steve. This is the difficulty of doing a call where we're not in the same room, but go ahead, Steve.

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

So you saw us obviously suspend the share repurchases. We continue to pay the dividend as we have in previous quarters. We'll continue to look at all our capital return options and see what makes sense as we work through the crisis. This will happen pretty quickly. So we'll continue to analyze our forward outlook, get a better sense of how the economy is going to develop over the coming quarters. We'll continue to reevaluate whether or not the dividend makes sense, but I think it's too early to make a definitive decision on that.

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. I don't have anything more to add to that.

Operator

The next question comes from Peter Winter of Wedbush Securities. Please go ahead.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Good morning. Can you talk about what you're seeing in terms of loan deferrals and forbearance and what the plans are?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. So we have a couple of different programs in place. Residential, there's been about the program there is a three month deferral with option to extend for three months. So it's about $162 million of loans or 5.7% of the portfolio. On the C&I portfolio, it's a six month deferral of principal. And that program's been about 12.5% of the total portfolio. And then with CRE, we did something a little different. We were we took a more proactive approach where we went out to our clients, and we set some qualifiers that would enable them to take a second mortgage out for the lessor of basically LTV going to 75%, combined LTV with the first and the second, or one year's worth of P&I. So that's been well received, obviously, by clients. About 51% of our commercial real estate clients qualified for that program and accepted it. About 21% qualified and did not accept. And the disqualifiers that would kick you out of being qualified were basically if that LT your LTV was above 75%, which is not a loan policy if there's already existing liquidity support in place, so if there's an LOC in place that they can draw on. If it was a loan participation or if it's a community development project where there's other ways of support in place already.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Got it. That's really helpful. And then you had a nice drop both in interest-bearing and deposit costs and liability costs. I was just wondering, would you have what that level is potentially in end March? And secondly, what the outlook is for the margin in the second quarter?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So I think we'll continue to see deposit costs push lower. We're probably a little late when rates started to get cut when this first happened last year. So we've been pushing through catching up and obviously, with the 0 bound environment back, there's more room to push those rates lower. I think as we look at margin in the second quarter, I think NIM's probably in the $265 million to $270 million range. And really, the reason for that is we're going to be entering our seasonally weak period where deposits on balance sheet liquidity will be a little challenged, we'll be borrowing more to fund the balance sheet. Now there is a chance that just given the delay in tax day, that seasonality isn't as pronounced right off the back in the second quarter.

So that could extend a month or two. That's really the main driver of that short-term NIM compression. And then longer term, as you get to the back half of the year, depending on the shape of the curve and how on balance sheet liquidity recovers, you could see additional NIM compression. At some point, probably toward the third or fourth quarter, you probably get deposit cost maybe as low as they can get and maybe that pushes into next year. But then you still have assets repricing lower. So $265 million to $270 million for the second quarter and then a downward bias for the back half of the year.

Peter Winter -- Wedbush Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Chris McGratty of KBW. Please go ahead.

Chris McGratty -- KBW -- Analyst

Thanks. Morning Steve. I just wanted to come back to the dividend question for a moment. Understanding like most bankers are built probably heavy for a quarter to couple more quarters. But then kind of exiting this year, it would seem that you could earn the dividend. Again, is the dividend discussion more about how long this goes or perhaps managing to a payout ratio a manageable payout ratio? Because it seems like the interest rate environment is obviously pretty challenging for the banks and profitability is going to be lower even when we emerge from the credit crisis. Any thoughts would be great.

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I think, Chris, we're trying to assess kind of how long this goes because obviously, dividend is a source of capital. And while we think we're well positioned from a capital perspective and we feel good about our underwriting, as I mentioned earlier, this just happened so quickly. And it seems to be changing kind of every day. So as we work through the second quarter, we'll be spending a lot of time on scenario analysis, updating our forecasts and seeing what that means from the forward earnings outlook to the forward credit outlook. And then we'll make a decision based off that. But right now, I would say it's too early to tell just given it was only about six weeks ago where I was still sitting in my office in Boston, thinking that I'd only be out of work or not out of work, but out of the office for two to four weeks, and here we are, probably not returning until sometime in June. So just too early to tell, and this is just moving so quick.

Chris McGratty -- KBW -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And then maybe as a follow-up. Kind of combining the comments about slowing the pace of hiring, how do we think about expense progression in this environment for the rest of the year?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I mean, I'm not comfortable kind of talking too far out, but I think going into next quarter, probably $60 million to $62 million of operating expenses. And you know that range will be dictated where we fall in that range will be dictated kind of on pace of hiring as well as some of the other initiatives we have undergoing. We haven't seen too much delay on our tech platform and our tech development. Maybe push back a couple of weeks here and there in certain initiatives, but we're largely on pace there. It'd really be the pace of hiring because as you can imagine, the onboarding process right now is challenging. And I think things are things are just a little slow given the environment.

Chris McGratty -- KBW -- Analyst

Yes, great. And then one more, if I could. Even though that you are drawing out the attention of what's different about this balance sheet today versus 12 years ago. If you kind of separate the two portfolios, the resi book has obviously stood on its own, and the loss content has been very low. How do you think about ultimate loss content for your commercial portfolio? So maybe just talk about how you guys have been running perhaps internal stress tests on some of these commercial books and where you think losses could trend over the next couple of years if this environment persisted?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I mean, again, I think it's tough to say with much precision where losses trend over the next couple of years just given where we are. I would say that we're comfortable where we're positioned with Tier one common equity in that low- to mid-11s. We're comfortable with how we've underwritten these loans and that we can manage the credit portfolio effectively. So again, tough to say where what happens as thing plays out over the next couple of years, but we do feel comfortable that putting aside that, that resi portfolio has demonstrated real strength over time. The commercial tax exempt, I would put in kind of that same bucket, has also demonstrated real strength over time, but we feel good about where CRE is today.

Chris McGratty -- KBW -- Analyst

Great. Thanks

Operator

The next question comes from Christopher Marinac of Janney Montgomery Scott. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

Thanks. Good morning. I missed it. If you said earlier about deferrals and sort of where those are going and if those may change further.

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. So, Chris, I'll just run through that again. So residential, that's a three month deferral, three month option at the end of three months to extend. So six months in total, it's $162 million, which is about 5.7% or 6% of the portfolio. C&I was a six month principal deferral, that's about 12% of the portfolio. And then we talked a little bit about the CRE program that we have in place, which is a little different in that was a proactive program that our commercial banking team executed against, where we went out to our clients and offered them a second mortgage if they qualify to cover up to one year's worth of P&I, which, in effect, enables them to really focus on their tenants and making sure that they're able to plan to come out the other side in good standing.

So about 70% of of the book qualified, 51% of the qualified accepted, 21% of the qualified didn't accept. And the disqualifiers for that program, was that combined LTV had to be 75% or less. You couldn't have an existing credit facility in place that was already providing liquidity support like an LOC. It couldn't have been a participation or it couldn't have been a community development project. But if your combined LTV is 75% or less and didn't have those other features, you qualify for that program.

Christopher Marinac -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And to some extent, the CRE initiative on the P&I sounds a little bit more proactive than we've heard from other banks, which is a positive. So it kind of leads to my other question, which is, do you think some of these deferrals ultimately lead back to higher criticized assets? Or would you think that the criticized level actually sort of backs down? Or that some of the churns that you keep at a similar level as what we have now?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. I think they go together, right? I don't think that just because something is deferred that the underlying risk of that relationship is necessarily insulated. I think it buys time. But in a lot of respects, I think you have to separate out whether something is in deferral and whether or not there's real risk to that credit. And I think you should risk rate accordingly. And I think that's what exactly what you saw this quarter with us is that you have three credits that we or three loans that we downgraded that have really strong LTVs, really strong sponsor support with strong liquidity behind it. But at the end of the day, boutique hospitality is under a lot of pressure. So it's tough to sit there and call something a four rated loan when you think about that backdrop that they face. So I don't think they can be exclusive. I think you still have to rate the loans appropriately even if there's deferment programs in place.

Christopher Marinac -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

Yes, because the cash flow is negative, it may change, but it is negative at the moment. That goes back to the fact patterns.

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

Correct.

Christopher Marinac -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

So good. Okay. That makes sense. And then just back to the dividend question, I know we've kind of beat on it a couple of times, but it would seem to me that your pre-tax, preprovision is still strong enough to more than cover the dividend. So I guess I'm curious, do you envision changes in margin and nonaccrued interest that are big enough to kind of lead to that strategic change? Or is it do you have to have more evidence?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

I think we have to have more evidence. Like I said, this happened so quickly, and we'll continue to look at it until we get a better sense of of how things play out over the next quarter. I mean, I think second quarter is going to reveal a lot, and that's going to give us a lot better information as we try to manage that going forward and make a decision. But I just think we need more evidence, more information before we really firmly commit to anything at this point.

Christopher Marinac -- Janney Montgomery Scott -- Analyst

Sounds good. Thanks for the clarification. I appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from Lana Chan of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Lana Chan -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Good morning. Just a follow-up question on the CRE modifications or the second mortgage. Pretty unique that you guys are doing that. How much did it actually generate in terms of new loans?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

It's about $86 million of new loans.

Lana Chan -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Great. And within the C&I deferrals, were there any particular industry segments in C&I that accounted for most of the deferrals?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

So the data loan that I talked to, that's the total C&I book, that includes commercial tax exempt. Most of it, as you can imagine, was in our small business and kind of lower middle market business client base where it's been most acutely hit during the pandemic thus far. No significant end market, but just broadly speaking, that bucket of clients.

Lana Chan -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Got it. And my third question was around the margin. Did that guidance for the second quarter include the impact of the addition of PPP loans, which are lower yielding?

Steve Gaven -- Chief Financial Officer

No. If you bear with me one moment, I can get you the PPP impact. But no, that margin does not include that. Well, let me get back to you after the call. I have that somewhere, but I can't don't have it right now. I'm sorry, 21 basis points if you include PPP. And the assumption that doesn't assume the origination fee. That's just we're going to we're getting 1% on these loans, and we're assuming in that analysis that we're funding fully with the facility that Fed set up.

Lana Chan -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

That was my question. Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Anthony DeChellis for any closing remarks.

Anthony DeChellis -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. I think as we've all probably heard on this call, and we kind of continue to hear regardless of who we're talking to in the industry is that a few models incorporated a scenario like the one we're all managing. And so we continue, like all of you, to try to forecast what the immediate quarter looks like, I mean out to the end of the year. But as I said in my earlier remarks, we're more than steady through the current crisis and truly believe that when we come out the other side, there will be even more opportunities available to us, especially given how I think we were able to adjust to this crisis. I want to thank you all for taking the time to join us today. Regardless of what the next quarter or two brings, I hope it's a safe journey for you and your families. And we certainly look forward more than ever to the next time we get to all see each other in person. So thank you again. And I wish you all a great day.

