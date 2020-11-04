Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPFH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.2, the dividend yield is 3.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPFH was $6.2, representing a -52.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.08 and a 24% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

BPFH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPFH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BPFH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -60.94%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

