Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPFH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPFH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.09, the dividend yield is 1.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPFH was $15.09, representing a -1.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.37 and a 201.8% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

BPFH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP). BPFH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.67. Zacks Investment Research reports BPFH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.94%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

