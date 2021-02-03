Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPFH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BPFH has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPFH was $12.66, representing a -6.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.53 and a 153.2% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

BPFH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPFH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.55. Zacks Investment Research reports BPFH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 31.94%, compared to an industry average of 6.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPFH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

