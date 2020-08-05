Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPFH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.89, the dividend yield is 4.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPFH was $5.89, representing a -54.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.08 and a 13.71% increase over the 52 week low of $5.18.

BPFH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). BPFH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports BPFH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -58.59%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

