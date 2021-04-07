Markets
BPFH

Boston Private Financial Board Recommends Shareholders Vote For Transaction With SVB Financial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) said its Board unanimously recommended that shareholders vote for the proposed transaction with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and for the other matters to be considered at the April 27, 2021 special meeting. The Board believes HoldCo Asset Management, LP's proposal is a reckless gamble based on arguments without merit. The special meeting of Boston Private shareholders to approve the transaction is scheduled for April 27, 2021.

"If the merger with SVB Financial is completed, holders will be entitled to receive, for each share of Boston Private common stock owned, $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SVB Financial common stock, an implied value of $13.12 per share of Boston Private common stock," the Board noted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPFH SIVB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular