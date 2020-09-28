Boston Private (BPFH) Surges: Stock Moves 5.2% Higher

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. BPFH was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $5.09–$6.14 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Boston Private. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Boston Private currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Price

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. price | Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Banks - Northeast industry is Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation BMTC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

