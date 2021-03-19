Markets
BPFH

Boston Private Board Recommends Shareholders Vote For Proposed Deal With SVB Financial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) has sent a letter to Boston Private's shareholders regarding the merger agreement with SVB Financial Group (SIVB). In the letter, the Boston Private Board unanimously recommended that the company's shareholders vote for the transaction.

The Board stated that the transaction with SVB Financial is the value-maximizing alternative for Boston Private shareholders. The Board noted that the HoldCo Asset Management, LP's proposal is a reckless gamble that reflects its inexperience in banking.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPFH SIVB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular