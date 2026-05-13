Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF_UN.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$12.19 million, or C$0.57 per share. This compares with C$6.35 million, or C$0.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to C$12.68 million from C$12.28 million last year.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$12.19 Mln. vs. C$6.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.57 vs. C$0.21 last year. -Revenue: C$12.68 Mln vs. C$12.28 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.