Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPZZF) Price Target Increased by 16.92% to 19.78

February 25, 2026 — 07:57 am EST

The average one-year price target for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCPK:BPZZF) has been revised to $19.78 / share. This is an increase of 16.92% from the prior estimate of $16.92 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.59 to a high of $20.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.05% from the latest reported closing price of $11.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPZZF is 1.85%, an increase of 298.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 102K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HUSIX - Huber Capital Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 102K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares , representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BPZZF by 15.43% over the last quarter.

